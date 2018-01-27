When it comes to a girl and her pearls, oh how times have changed. While it's perfectly in style to wear a simple strand of your grandmother's pearls, we challenge you to rethink the way you wear the pretty jewels this year.

Take a cue from the spring 2018 runways—like the Prabal Gurung show. Models walked the runway in Tasaki jewelry. Try a statement earring or a delicate cuff bracelet. If you're a necklace lover, try a timeless pendant instead of traditional strings of pearls. There were a slew of designers that paired their looks with pearls as they sauntered down the runways this season. From Marni, Loewe, Celine, and more. Ladies, it's time to take note.

Whether your taste tends to skew more feminine, eclectic, bohemian, minimal or somewhere smack dab in the middle, we have scoured the web to find the newest pearl bijoux that every woman needs. Whether you're picking your next outfit for work, a night out, a trip to the farmers market, or a hot date, pearls are the perfect thing to complement your look. Scroll below to find the piece that’s right for you.

