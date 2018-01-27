When it comes to a girl and her pearls, oh how times have changed. While it's perfectly in style to wear a simple strand of your grandmother's pearls, we challenge you to rethink the way you wear the pretty jewels this year.
Take a cue from the spring 2018 runways—like the Prabal Gurung show. Models walked the runway in Tasaki jewelry. Try a statement earring or a delicate cuff bracelet. If you're a necklace lover, try a timeless pendant instead of traditional strings of pearls. There were a slew of designers that paired their looks with pearls as they sauntered down the runways this season. From Marni, Loewe, Celine, and more. Ladies, it's time to take note.
Whether your taste tends to skew more feminine, eclectic, bohemian, minimal or somewhere smack dab in the middle, we have scoured the web to find the newest pearl bijoux that every woman needs. Whether you're picking your next outfit for work, a night out, a trip to the farmers market, or a hot date, pearls are the perfect thing to complement your look. Scroll below to find the piece that’s right for you.
1. Lady-Like Minimalist
This sleek, polished look is perfect for a day at the office or an evening out with your girlfriends.
Shop the Look: The Kooples Sweater, $217; stylebop.com. Theory Blazer, $298; net-a-porter.com. Khaite Jean, $340; modaoperandi.com. Tory Burch Flat, $300; bloomingdales.com. Agmes Earrings, $510; quietstorms.com. Nita Suri Bag, $725; modaoperandi.com. Mizuki Ring, $545; monnierfreres.com.
2. Ecclectic World Traveler
It's important to remember to have fun with your style! Layer on your pearls for a playful and sexy twist that will have you looking like you're ready to take on the world!
Shop The Look: Ellery Dress, $1,495; net-a-porter.com. Gianvito Rossi Boots, $1,625; net-a-porter.com. Hayward Tote, $790; modaoperandi.com. Beck Jewels Earrings, $220; modaoperandi.com. Noor Fares Necklace, $2,789; matchesfashion.com. Aurelie Bidermann Necklace, $256; net-a-porter.com.
3. Winter Chic
Take apres-ski style to new heights by pairing your favorite sweater with heeled booties and your favorite pearls. Perfect for a cozy night in or one out to the bars in your favorite ski town.
Shop The Look: Perfect Moment Sweater, $327; matchesfashion.com. Raey Jean, $145; matchesfashion.com. Chloe Boot, $960; matchesfashion.com. Loewe Bag, $2,450; matchesfashion.com. Maison Margiela Bracelet, $171; monnierfreres.com. Balenciaga Earrings, $294; matchesfashion.com. Delfina Delettrez Bracelet, $1,973; matchesfashion.com.
4. For The Romantic
This playful look is quite feminine but packs some serious edge when paired with this single pearl earring.
Shop The Look: Brock Collection Top, $1,690; matchesfashion.com. Brock Collection Jean, $450; matchesfashion.com. The Row Mule, $845; matchesfashion.com. The Row Bag, $990; neimanmarcus.com. Maria Black Earring, $170; maria-black.com.
5. Bohemian Adventurer
The great thing about pearls is that they are so versatile and can look incredibly different when you put them on. Whether you're in New York or the souks of Marrakech, one things for sure– you can never wear too many!
Shop The Look: Rhode Resort Dress, $279; matchesfashion.com . Isabel Marant Sandal, $465; matchesfashion.com. Ulla Johnson Basket Bag, $265; modaoperandi.com. Wasson Necklace, $4,800; modaoperandi.com. Gucci Earrings, $750; matchesfashion.com.