6 Tricks to Update Your Bag with Nothing More Than a Scarf

In the span of just a few short seasons, the scarf has seemingly become the most au currant accessory to have at your disposal. Not just any scarf, though: The one we're after now is small, square, and usually either a printed silk or cotton (think an update on your classic bandana) square. We've seen everyone from celebrities like Kendall Jenner, to street style mavens, to fashion editors rocking scarves around their necks lately. So what's next?

Our favorite new styling trick is using the neckwear to update a bag. Try casually tying one onto the strap of your favorite carryall or intricately wrapping it around the top handle of a satchel–and that's just for starters! This is a creative and easy way to take your accessory game to the next level without having to go out and buy something new. Below, we found six genius ways to adorn your purse, as seen on the streets during Fashion Week events around the globe.