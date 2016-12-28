10 Ways to Belt Your Look Like a Street Style Star

Wearing a belt these days is about so much more than merely threading a leather strap through the loops of your jeans—c'mon, anyone can do that. (See: Every work outfit your dad's ever worn.) But the 10 fashion week–approved ways to highlight your midsection below? Impossible not to notice.
Because there's no reason your wardrobe shouldn't follow suit, we’ve got the 411 on recreating each look. Scroll, admire, and copy away!
-
1. Wrap it around a rope coat
Trading the soft tie for a touch of leather gives the relaxed silhouette structure.
-
2. Contrast a floaty dress
To balance such airy fabric, stick to a strong, clean-lined shape.
-
3. Strap on a seatbelt
Outside the car, we mean! In a tighter, waist-enhancing fit, it’s a striking way to set off a natty blazer.
-
4. Go for the gold
And the silver, and the gemstones. So long as you thread a few similar elements throughout your ensemble—note this style star’s coordinating earrings and embellishment—a hint of opulence works.
-
5. Toughen up a frilly dress
With the help of a black laser-cut leather, even the flounciest of ruffles have edge.
-
6. Get Matchy-Matchy
Playing into a larger color scheme keeps the finished look cohesive.
-
7. Knot a long skinny strap
Create an hourglass figure in the process by opting for a higher-rise bottom in a contrasting shade.
-
8. Create curves on a baggy sweater
Also known as a sneaky way to make all your weekend knits work for the office.
-
9. Hang a charm to one side
You can totally use the one (or, er, ten) you bought for your bag last year.
-
10. Cinch an open jacket
Reaps all the benefits of buttoning up, but still shows off that bottom layer.