How to Step Out of Your Neutral Safety Zone with Spring’s Hottest Colors

When putting together an outfit, we all know the sartorial value of a good neutral staple. A denim shirt, a black pair of trouser pants or a tan suede tote can serve as the foundation we need to style an ensemble in a pinch (and on a very rushed morning!). However, these neutral pieces -- the ones you wear under, over, and with all your statement pieces, don’t have to be boring or basic. In fact, infusing new life into your neutral wardrobe with spring’s kaleidoscopic color trends could be the very styling hack you and your closet have been waiting for. Inspired by the vibrancy of new designs from David Yurman’s Châtelaine Collection, here are four outfit ideas to get you out of your neutral safety zone and into that spring state of mind.

Sea of Blue

Since the regal days of Jackie O, navy has always been a high-fashion classic. It’s close enough to black (you’re welcome), and is just as easy to pull off for work or a cocktail party. Swap out your over worn LBD for a printed dark blue shift dress. Blue complements beautifully with pops of orange, white and blush and a graphic pattern will make you stand out and get heads turning. Keep it simple with a pair of navy suede pumps and a white leather tote to make getting from home to the office efficient and stylish. To mix up your beauty rotation of neutrals (we’re looking at you black eyeliner and nude lip), coat your lashes with blue mascara, which will make hazel, and light blue eyes pop. Frame your face and give the look an elegant and show-stopping vibe with blue topaz Châtelaine drop earrings, encased in 18 karat gold and pave diamonds.

Vision in Violet

A daytime date or brunch with friends requires a look that is polished and feminine yet still cool and casual. White skinny jeans are the most versatile type of denim to pair with a “new neutral” such as this rich violet color. Go with the flow in a loose floral chiffon blouse and matching David Yurman amethyst ring. Mixing metals keeps the look dynamic, so the gold detailing on the studded gladiator sandals and the cross body bag add a nice contrast to the ring’s sterling silver band and setting. Ditch the dark mani for a lighter grey-inspired lilac shade. Our styling tip? Cuff the white jeans for a more relaxed look and to show off the strapping on the sandals.

Clad in Citrus

As the temps get warmer, flowers start blooming, we swap our hot coffee for iced coffee and our favorite citrus fruits come back into season. Even the Valentino and Hermès spring collections were inspired by seasonal fruits with pieces that paid homage to the bright and happiness-inducing hues. David Yurman’s unique pendant necklace with a faceted citrine stone got us excited about a citrus-saturated wardrobe. Pair a drop-waist red dress with nude strappy sandals for a leggy look with a minimalist hemline. A red lip will match the dress and allow you to take the look from day to night, while the tan and white tortoiseshell frames will give you that celeb-factor. For our handbag inspo it gets fruity – literally. This black ladylike bag with patterns of oranges is as cute as it is delicious. We’re sold – and pretty hungry right about now.

Pop of Pink

As one of the Pantone colors of the year and a key color palette at the Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney spring shows, rose quartz is officially the new black. The soft color is allowing us to reimagine the pantsuit, a red carpet favorite among Hollywood’s fashion risk takers. Show off those toned arms (hello tanktop season) with a crepe blush vest and matching flared trouser pants; matchy- matchy has never looked so good. A perforated tan blush clutch will hold small essentials, such as rose-colored lip gloss and oversized ombré shades. This David Yurman pink tourmaline bracelet is delicate, but packs a punch. With a look like this, you’ll be CEO in no time, and a stylish one at that.