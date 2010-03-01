The Accessory: Fringed Bag



Don't take the trend too far: skip the outback backpack and reach for a fringed pouch to give your neutral separates a chic '70s spin. The swinging trim will add a funky contrast to utilitarian safari-style outfits like this one from the Paul & Joe runway.



BUY IT NOW Suede fringed bag, Lucky Brand, $99; at luckybrand.com.