Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
How to Accessorize Spring Fashion Trends
-
1. The Trend: PrintsThe Accessory: Beaded Necklace
Nothing complements a wild mix of patterns like an equally eclectic multi-strand choker as seen at Dries van Noten's Spring 2010 runway show. Afraid of overload? Separate a print skirt and colorful necklace with a plain tank.
BUY IT NOW Pearl, black chain and rhinestone necklace, Fallon, $212; at charmandchain.com.
-
2. The Trend: ShortThe Accessory: Platform Sandals
If you're game to show a lot of leg, accent pieces like thigh-grazing miniskirts with chunky sandals. A loose silhouette, as seen on Fendi's runway, will keep the rest of your body under wraps-and further emphasize your endless stems.
BUY IT NOW Leather and wooden platform sandals, Michael Michael Kors, $150; at michaelkors.com.
-
3. The Trend: Trekker
The Accessory: Fringed Bag
Don't take the trend too far: skip the outback backpack and reach for a fringed pouch to give your neutral separates a chic '70s spin. The swinging trim will add a funky contrast to utilitarian safari-style outfits like this one from the Paul & Joe runway.
BUY IT NOW Suede fringed bag, Lucky Brand, $99; at luckybrand.com.
-
4. The Trend: Gray for Day/Silver for NightThe Accessory: Lucite Necklace
We love the modernity of Lucite! Pile clear pieces onto a gray day dress for an unexpected but office-appropriate accent, or upgrade the gleam of a space-age shift (like Michael Kors's design) with Lucite statement jewelry.
BUY IT NOW Three-strand Lucite necklace, Kate Spade, $125; at katespade.com.
-
5. The Trend: Peek-a-BooThe Accessory: Structured Purse
A frame bag, like the one from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2010 collection, will add a ladylike contrast to your little nothings. Choose a purse with classic details like quilting and tassels for a very Sophia-Loren-in-the-'60s feel.
BUY IT NOW Leather frame bag, ASOS, $111; at asos.com.
-
6. The Trend: SoftThe Accessory: Brown Belt
Cinch in a floaty ensemble (like this one from Burberry Prorsum) with an earthy brown belt. Not only will the piece define your waist, it will toughen up flyaway layers.
BUY IT NOW Embossed leather belt, Gap, $30; at gap.com.
1 of 6
