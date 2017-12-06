18 Affordable Pieces of Festive Holiday Jewelry That Are Merry and Bright

With the holiday season in full swing, it is easy to find yourself lost with a long to-do list. Between shopping and decorating, worrying about what to wear to your next party is probably the last thing on your mind. An easy way to update that well-worn LBD is with festive baubles. From delicate chokers to stackable rings, below are 18 pieces of holiday jewelry that will make you shine bright this season.
1. CRISTABELLE Crystal Y-Necklace
This long rhinestone necklace was made to be worn with plunging necklines.
$48
2. Swarovski Crystaldust Wrap Bracelet
Wear this blue gemmed cuff alone or stack with others for a fun arm party.
$89
3. Michael Kors Imitation Pearl & Crystal Front-Back Earrings
The saying, "Business in the front, party in the back" definitely applies here. A pearl stud is refreshed with a curved gold back.
$28 (Originally $75)
4. Baublebar SADIA WRAP NECKLACE
This collar necklace gives the illusion of a scarf that you nonchalantly tossed on.
$48
5. KENDRA SCOTT Petunia Ear Crawlers
These wing-inspired earrings are perfect for when you're feeling whimsical.
$90
6. BP. Crystal Wreath Necklace
This crystal necklace looks chic when layered under a collared dress or over a turtleneck.
$22
7. GIVENCHY Crystal Ear Jackets
Part stud, part statement earring, get two for the price of one with these baubles.
$48
8. Henri Bendel LUXE PAVE RIBBON CHOKER
We love a good choker necklace, and this one is all the bling you need.
$79 (Originally $158)
9. SORRELLI Haute Halo Cocktail Ring
No other jewelry is required with this over-the-top ring.
$50
10. REBECCA MINKOFF Double Sphere Front/Back Earrings
These long pearl earrings are far from traditional.
$39 (Originally $58)
11. Banana Republic Heritage Links Necklace
When you don't know what to wear, pair this chain link necklace with just about anything for a head-turning combo.
$98
12. LOREN HOPE Olivia Stud Earrings
This colorful earring is a more structural take on a chandelier style.
$58
13. kate spade new york Sailor's Knot Hinge Bangle
If you're looking for a simple gold accent, consider this bangle a must-have.
$78
14. Majorica Faux-Pearl Cluster Stud Earrings
What could be simpler than throwing your hair into a chignon and putting on these pearl cluster earrings?
$48 (Originally $95)
15. LC Lauren Conrad Leaf Ring
If you love the holidays as much as we do, try out this gold midi ring. The twisted leaf details are a subtle nod to a festive wreath.
$11 (Originally $14)
16. NADRI Watch Bangle Bracelet
This double band pave bracelet is two-timing of the best kind.
$60 (Originally $125)
17. Thalia Sodi Gold-Tone Jet Speckled Ring Set
Play with dark, striking color with this crystal ring set. Extra points for a matching manicure.
$18 (Originally $25)
18. Sorrelli Swarovski Crystal Cocktail Ring
Bedecked with gems, this statement ring offers some much needed edge to your holiday getup.
$65