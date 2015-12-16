Shop 8 Unbelievably Gorgeous Holiday Bags Under $150

The holiday season is upon us, which means holiday parties are, too. Add twinkle to your outfit with the ultimate companion—a purse that holds all the essentials. We scoured the market and rounded up a guide to the best festive bags out there. The added bonus? They all ring in under $150. From holographic cross-body bags to bead-encrusted clutches, shop our eight favorites, below.
1. River Island
No need for jewelry when you have this embellished clutch. It will add just the right amount of sparkle to any outfit.
$50 (originally $72); asos.com
2. Anthropologie
Add texture and color to your look with this exquisite jewel-toned beaded clutch.
$88; anthropologie.com
3. Zara
A great option for a roomier purse—this messenger is the perfect size to carry everything you need.
$36; zara.com
4. Banana Republic
Bring a futuristic touch to your look with a cool holographic cross-body.
$138; bananarepublic.com
5. Kate Spade
The chain-link hardware lends edge while the gold metallic sheen adds a sophisticated element, making this the perfect bag for your next holiday party.
$148; bloomingdales.com
6. Mango
Croc is one of the most classic textures out there—complete your outfit with this navy one.
$70; mango.com
7. Rebecca Minkoff
Add shine with this glittery envelope clutch in your grip.
$95; zappos.com
8. Topshop
Style this glitter quilted clutch with a black pantsuit for a look that's sleek and effortless.
$48; topshop.com