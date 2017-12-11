32 Accessories You Need to Make It Through the Holiday Season

The holiday season can be stressful. The list of who to get what can be quite overwhelming when coupled with travel plans and making sure you don't accidently leave anyone off the list. Getting dressed for the holiday season shouldn't be a stresser but rather it should be fun! We have put together a list of all the essential accessories you need to get through the busy weeks ahead while looking your absolute best. Scroll below to make sure you're covered!
VIDEO: The Cost of Dressing Like a Royal
-
1. Head Gear
From your party accessories to the perfect sleep mask, every detail is important when it comes down to holiday dressing.
Namrata Joshipura embellished headband, $50; shopbop.com. Jennifer Behr embellished-bow hair clip, $298; shopbop.com. Morgan Lane shimmer moon mask, $125; farfetch.com.
-
2. Statement Necklaces
What does every LBD need? A statement necklace, of course.
Kenneth Jay Lane faux pearl choker, $140; net-a-porter.com. Aurelie Bidermann gold-plated charm necklace, $570; net-a-porter.com. Lizzie Fortunato double-wrap beaded necklace, $598; lizziefortunato.com.
-
3. Pearl Embellished Pieces
Anything but your grandmothers' pearls.
Altuzarra faux pearl-embellished headband $177; net-a-porter.com. Stuart Weitzman pearl heeled sandal, $319; revolve.com. Gucci mini embellished shoulder bag, $1,690; net-a-porter.com.
-
4. Patent Extras
The holidays are a time for sparkle and shine—patent brings the shine.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC boots, $928; mytheresa.com. Carel patent leather mary jane block heel pumps, $495; bloomingdales.com. Sam Edelman ankle strap sandal, $100; samedelman.com.
-
5. Crystal Embellished
Lady-like crystal embellishments are all the rage this season.
Miu Miu Swarovski crystal-embellished headband $430; net-a-porter.com. Marc Jacobs crystal bow pumps $325; net-a-porter.com. Alexander Wang mini bucket bag, $695; ssense.com.
-
6. VELVET VELVET VELVET
Add a bit of rocker chic to your look with velvet accessories.
Jennifer Behr bow hair clip, $130; net-a-porter.com. Alberta Ferretti embellished velvet mules, $970; barneys.com. The Row small Ascot velvet hobo bag, $990; bergdorfgoodman.com. Prada velvet bow-embellished mules, $690; matchesfashion.com.
-
7. Look-At-Me Earrings
These face-framers are an important decision– choose wisely.
Alexis BIttar crystal wavey hoop earrings, $155; saksfifthavenue.com. Bibi Marini drop earrings $325; modaoperandi.com. Alighieri pearl earrings, $465; alighieri.com. Agmes oversized gold earrings, $450; modaoperandi.com.
-
8. Set The Metallic Standard
Mix your metallics this season for a look that's entirely your own.
Eddie Borgo metal clutch, $234; net-a-porter.com. Attico mirrored-leather mules, $655; net-a-porter.com. Gianvito Rossi rose gold heel, $815; fwrd.com.
-
9. Statement Rings
As Drake says, “We need some really big rings.” We do! We really do.
Oscar de la Renta sparkle ring, $185; shopbop.com. Wasson crater disk ring, $1,600; modaoperandi.com. Elizabeth and James Multi-Ring, $175; shopbop.com.
-
10. Fancy Flats
Outlast anyone on the dance floor with a pair of flats.
The Row satin loafers, $975; net-a-porter.com. Tabitha Simmons pointed-toe suede flats, $695; net-a-porter.com. Zara flat slingbacks, $69; zara.com.