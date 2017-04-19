Your Go-To Flip-Flop Brand Havaianas Just Launched Summer-Ready Sunglasses

Think flip flops and it’s likely you’ll think Havaianas. No other brand reigns quite the same as The Go-To Flip-Flop Brand, and for good reason: from their supersaturated designs (let’s not forget this Valentino collab from back in the day) to the brand’s iconic rubber finishing, Havaianas has a lot to offer when it comes to a good pool-side shoe. Now add summer-ready sunglasses to the Brazilian brand’s resumé. Yes, Havaianas just launched a line of sunglasses in the US, and we’re beyond ready to start brand-matching literally from head to toe.

The collection features four styles named after famous Brazilian beaches: Rio, Trancoso, Paraty, and Noronha—all available in a myriad of sizes and colors. And if you’re feeling especially prideful of Brazil, there’s a pair for that, too: an acetate design rendered in colors of the Brazilian flag.

Get your hands on the stunning sunnies (prices range from $58 to $88) at havaianas.com, or shop our favorites from the collection below.