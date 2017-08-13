6 Takes on Fall's Chicest Hair Accessory

If you are looking for a low-maintenance way to upgrade your everyday ‘do, adding a beautiful ribbon might be just the way to go. Hair ribbons can instantly add a bit of romance to your workaday ponytail—not to mention, they're one of the hottest hair trends in existence right now.
Added bonus: they barely cost a thing. We've rounded up some great options below, but should you want to D.I.Y. it, you can easily grab a designer ribbon from your perfume bottle wrapping or favorite designer packaging!
Whether you choose to wrap your ribbon around your ponytail or knot it around your head headband style is up to you—the important thing is just to tie one on and marvel at the high-fashion effect.
-
1. Namrata Joshipura Pony Bow
Channel your inner Gossip Girl and go for an oversized one worthy of any Constance Billard girl.
$25
-
2. Cara Velvet Hair Bow Band
Get thee a bow rendered in plush velvet for a romantic touch.
$14
-
3. Hair Bow
OK, this may be a cheerleading bow, but trust us: It's got real potential. Pair with anything plaid for major Ivy League vibes.
$5
-
4. Navy Satin Ribbon
Head to your local arts and crafts store and DIY your own. A darling short bow or a flowing XL one—it's up to you!
$2
-
5. Celebrate It™ Head to Toe™ Bow
Pin to your hair for a charming touch, or pin to the front of a white button down for an elevated look.
$4
-
6. Kitsch Bow Choker
We know this is a choker, but bear with us—a sleek, skinny leather tie like this one can easily double as a chic hair accessory. Tie this leather rope around your pony for a feminine yet edgy look!
$12