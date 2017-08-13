6 Takes on Fall's Chicest Hair Accessory

If you are looking for a low-maintenance way to upgrade your everyday ‘do, adding a beautiful ribbon might be just the way to go. Hair ribbons can instantly add a bit of romance to your workaday ponytail—not to mention, they're one of the hottest hair trends in existence right now.

Added bonus: they barely cost a thing. We've rounded up some great options below, but should you want to D.I.Y. it, you can easily grab a designer ribbon from your perfume bottle wrapping or favorite designer packaging!

REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Whether you choose to wrap your ribbon around your ponytail or knot it around your head headband style is up to you—the important thing is just to tie one on and marvel at the high-fashion effect.

