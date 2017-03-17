Gucci's Latest Collection Is All Luxury Memes

Gucci has just further solidified that we’re in an age where most of us relate to memes more than actual human beings. The Italian fashion house has proved that it’s down with scrolling 40 weeks deep into Instagram meme accounts, too, with its new collaborative art project.

To celebrate the launch of its new Les Marché Des Merveilles line of watches, the luxury brand commissioned a group of artists and some of Instagram’s most popular meme-makers from around the world to create #TFWGucci, a collection of branded memes, including Christto & Andrew, @beigecardigan, and @gothshakira.

The memes cover a wide range of all too real everyday situations like “When you wake up late for work and realize you’re a clay head,” and “When you get a new watch and don’t have any friends to show it to,” because same to both, tbh.

#TFWGucci will be exhibited next week at Baselworld, next week’s luxury jewelry and watch fair, but you’ll also spot some of the memes on Gucci’s Instagram too.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch our Recap of Milan Fashion Week Fall Winter 2017 Shows

Scroll down for a few of our favorite memes, and visit the project’s microsite to see the LOL-inducing collection in its entirety.