Pretty Clips for When It's Too Hot to Have Your Hair in Your Face

It’s summer! Let your hair down! (Said no one ever.)

Nothing is worse than hair sticking on your neck on a relentlessly sunny and humid day. If there’s a drop of mugginess detected, I involuntarily whip up a topknot or any concoction that involves a lot of bobby pins.

But a black hair tie will only take me so far. Yet there don’t seem to be a lot of other options unless I use a scrunchie (do they still exist??) or a scary monster jaw looking clip. Cue the chic gold hair accessory: minimal and streamlined, it basically looks like jewelry for your locks.

Scroll down to see what perfectly pretty options you can get. Happy shopping and keep cool!