You Can Finally Purchase the Sunglasses Gigi Hadid Designed

Gigi Hadid is becoming quite the designer. She already has a couple of fashion collections with Tommy Hilfiger under her belt. And now, the 22-year-old model is getting into the accessory game thanks to Vogue Eyewear. Hadid's first designs with the brand include three sunglasses with retro details and fun colors that are sure to be on every it girl this summer.

Hadid wore the vintage-inspired spectacles with a pink Kreist suit and Aquazzura heels ($950; net-a-porter.com) to the launch event in New York City. They're the perfect sunnies for when you want to look a bit more polished thanks to the oval shape and thin rim.

Hadid's collection also includes a pair of cat-eye frames with exaggerated wings that were made for turning heads. The contrast between the black rim and lightly tinted lens adds a modern twist on the classic design. And the curved bridge allows the sunglasses to sit comfortably on your nose.

A pair of retro aviators complete the lineup. The square frames have lightly round corners, orange lenses, and a brown tortoise print on the earpiece.

All three of the designs play up the tinted lens trend, so there are several color combinations to chose from. Just head to the Sunglass Hut's website to shop all of Hadid's designs.