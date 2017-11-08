Shop The Earrings That Fashion's It Girls Can't Stop Wearing for Less Than $50

When street-style stars find a trend they like, they stick with it. Lately, fashionistas have been going crazy over fringe earrings that are dripping in shiny crystals. We've seen the trendy jewels sitting front during fashion week, and they've been popping up in several street-style moments. It's the perfect time to try out the fancy earrings, especially with all of those holiday parties coming up.
But the trendy earrings aren't only reserved for fancy gatherings. You could be wearing something as simple as your favorite sweatshirt and combat boots. But adding a pair of fringe earrings will instantly turn your outfit into winning look. Get your hands on a perfect pair by browsing some of our affordable must-haves ahead.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
-
1. CRISTABELLE Crystal Fringe Shoulder Duster Earrings
Fool all of your friends with these over-the-top sparklers.
$38
-
2. BP Imitation Pearl Fringe Earrings
Put a sophisticated twist on your look with dangling pearl drops.
$16
-
3. Express Crossover Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings
Go big and bold and give twisted fringe earrings a run this holiday season.
$30
-
4. Kenneth Jay LanePolished Fringe Earrings
Sparkle at your next event with a pair of face-framing fringe.
$27 (Originally $45)
-
5. Forever 21 Rhinestone Chandelier Earrings
Get glammed up with these sparkling earrings without dropping a ton of cash.
$9
-
6. Girly Ball and Chain Earrings
Shake things up with stud earrings that are decked out with golden fringe.
$12
-
7. Urban Outfitters Half Circle and Fringe Rhinestone Drop Earrings
Play with geometric shapes—like the moon-shaped earrings here.
$13 (Originally $18)
-
8. ABS by Allen Schwartz Jewelry Chain & Crystal Chandelier Earrings
Turn heads with blinding jewels that feature a chandelier design.
$45 (Originally $65)