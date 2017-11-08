Shop The Earrings That Fashion's It Girls Can't Stop Wearing for Less Than $50

When street-style stars find a trend they like, they stick with it. Lately, fashionistas have been going crazy over fringe earrings that are dripping in shiny crystals. We've seen the trendy jewels sitting front during fashion week, and they've been popping up in several street-style moments. It's the perfect time to try out the fancy earrings, especially with all of those holiday parties coming up.

But the trendy earrings aren't only reserved for fancy gatherings. You could be wearing something as simple as your favorite sweatshirt and combat boots. But adding a pair of fringe earrings will instantly turn your outfit into winning look. Get your hands on a perfect pair by browsing some of our affordable must-haves ahead.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own