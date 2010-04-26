Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Find Your Most Flattering Sunglasses!
1. RoundWide ovals and sleek cat's-eye styles work to diminish fullness. Look for frame styles that are wider than they are tall and that have higher temples.
2. Round
Top: Tory Burch, $150; at toryburch.com.
Bottom: Betsey Johnson, $65; at betseyjohnson.com.
3. OvalAlmost any eyeglass shape works on this face type. Generally, however, the frames should be as wide as or slightly wider than, the broadest part of your face.
4. Oval
Top: DampG, $159; at saks.com.
Bottom: Top Shop, $30; at topshop.com.
5. LongOval glasses or ones with strong horizontal lines shorten the appearance of the face and soften its angles. Details on the arms can also help to draw the focus outwards.
6. Oblong
Top: Fendi, $195; at nordstrom.com.
Bottom: Kate Spade, $160; at zappos.com.
7. NarrowGo with smaller frames as oversized versions can appear bulky. Rounded lenses flatter angular features plus embellished side pieces give the illusion of a width at your temples.
8. Narrow
Top: Juicy Couture, $98; at nordstrom.com.
Bottom: Chico's, $21; at chicos.com.
9. SquareCurved shapes that are wider than they are tall will soften the angles of this face shape. Keep in mind, frames that are flat along the bottom can look boxy.
10. Square
Top: Diane von Furstenberg, $125; at dvf.com.
Bottom: Ralph Lauren, $109; at ralphlauren.com.
11. WideChoose larger, wider frames (too small glasses can look cartoonish), and look for side pieces with spring hinges that will sit snugly on your head without squeezing it.
12. Wide
Top: Burberry, $200; at burberry.com.
Bottom: Kenneth Cole, $55; at nordstrom.com.
13. Inverted TriangleBalance your face shape by choosing frames with an emphasis on the top-aviators or half-rim versions work best.
14. Inverted Triangle
Top: Marc by Marc Jacobs, $98; at shopbop.com.
Bottom: Michael Kors, $89; at michaelkors.com.
15. HeartOval, slightly rounded or butterfly shapes help soften heart-shaped faces.
16. Heart
Top: Carerra, $98; at nordstrom.com.
Bottom: Kensie, $50; at dillards.com.
