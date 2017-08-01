The Fiddler Cap Is Back and Chicer Than Ever

Beloved by fishermen and it girls alike, fiddler caps are one of the season's most unexpected trends. Recently spotted on Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, these slouchy caps give your outfit a dose of tomboyish charm.
For the dog days of summer, a breathable cotton cap or one in a straw material will shield you from the sun. But when the colder weather creeps back, switch it up for a stylish wool variation.
VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Short Hair Styles
Below, take a peek at our favorite fiddler caps for any season.
-
1. Evie Wool-Blend Cap
Isabel Marant | $155
-
2. Elyse Cap
Eugenia Kim | $245
-
3. Gadina Cap
Janessa Leone | $250
-
4. Brixton Fiddler Cap
Brixton | $42
-
5. Sacred Hawk Black Baker Boy Hat
ASOS | $32
-
6. Acton Hat
Clyde | $212
-
7. Abby Suede Cap
Maison Michel | $395
-
8. Bo Cap
Eugenia Kim | $295