Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch  

Between the #MeToo movement and a president who consistently undermines reproductive rights, it's a helluva time to be a woman in America. And, many would argue, no better one to join forces and rally against gender inequities while simultaneously celebrating our accomplishments—especially when the calendar calls for it. Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, FEED is teaming up with four powerhouse females—Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, Ulla Johnson, and Julia Turshen—on a limited-edition capsule of feminist tote bags emblazoned with Woman on a Mission.
"Each of these four inspiring women embody this phrase with totes inspired by their personal aesthetics," FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren told InStyle. "I love how vibrant and fun the collection is, and even better that it raises funds to give much-needed school meals to children around the world and support other women's causes they're passionate about."
VIDEO: 9 Male Celebrities Who Are Feminists and Proud
In line with the socially-minded brand's do-good mission, every sale of the $38 tote will provide 10 meals to school children in need, and an additional $1 will be donated to an organization of each woman's choosing. Huffington selected the Thrive Foundation, which coaches young professionals on how to be successful without sacrificing health, Wade chose the Women's Prison Association, an advocacy group committed to helping women entangled in the criminal justice system, Johnson picked Every Mother Counts, a non-profit that aims to make childbirth safer for women, and Turshen opted for FoodLab Detroit, a community dedicated to improving food in Detroit.
Below, each woman sounds off on the inspiration behind their design.
-
1. ARIANNA HUFFINGTON X FEED TOTE
"When it comes to my personal style, it's a lot of black, white ,and gray, which both are my favorite colors and simplify choices and reduce stress, especially when I travel. With that in mind, I wanted this bag to go with everything. I love that it accomplishes this goal while still looking chic." —Arianna Huffington, entrepreneur
Available at FEED Projects | $38
-
2. ULLA JOHNSON X FEED TOTE
"I wanted to design something pretty and poetic, yet still powerful. We embrace the dichotomy of soft and strong in our ready-to-wear and accessories range, so this bold messaging framed with a floral motif felt right." —Ulla Johnson, designer
Available at FEED Projects | $38
-
3. CLEO WADE X FEED TOTE
"I want all women to know that they are powerful and able to create change in their own unique ways, which is why I added an arrow to my tote design, pointing to the woman who wears it. I also wanted it to feel light and bright. The yellow handwriting adds fun, humor, and color." —Cleo Wade, poet
Available at FEED Projects | $38
-
4. JULIA TURSHEN X FEED TOTE
"In creating a tote based on my personal style, I knew I wanted it to feel classic and bold. I've also never met a stripe I didn't like, so we layered that in, too." —Julia Turshen, chef and activist
Available at FEED Projects | $38