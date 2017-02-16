Throwing Shade at Fashion Week: Why Sunglasses Are the Must-Have Accessory

One of the most important accessories seen at #NYFW are sunglasses. Throwing some major shade this season, editors and influencers alike flocked to the shows armed with the best in eyewear. From mirrored lenses, clear yellow aviators, to your more classic black cat-eyes, statement-making sunglasses are a must, according to the street style stars.

Scroll through as we show you the best in shades worn on the streets of fashion week and where to buy the frames akin to their look.