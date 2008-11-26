Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Fashion Fixers: Stylists' Secret Weapons
-
1. Conceal Panty LinesAnything other than the appearance of a lineless rear (as perfected by Kate Hudson in Alexander Wang) is a no-no. So if you look back and see a visible panty line, ditch the undies you're wearing in favor of Flingz-super-comfortable thongs that sit flat against the skin. Plus, they're packed into little pouches so you can toss one in your bag for back-up.
BUY ONLINE NOW Flingz cotton thong, Flingwear, $7.50; at flingwear.com
-
2. Banish Back BulgeOn days when your bra feels just a bit snug, avoid dreaded back bulge (flesh that pops out above and below the back of the bra) with the Unbelievabra, which will leave your back looking as smooth as Angelina Jolie's. This bra-and-camisole-in-one provides support for sizes A to E.
BUY ONLINE NOW Unbelievabra, Shapeez, $85; at shapeez.com
-
3. Remove Deodorant MarksYou try so hard not to get deodorant on your black top, but those pesky white smudges appear nonetheless. Keep your clothes mark-free like Jessica Alba in her dark armpit-skimming dress with Skid Out, which is a sponge that wipes away marks from deodorant, makeup powder and toothpaste. And this wonder-product is safe to use on just about every kind of fabric!
BUY ONLINE NOW Skid Out, Garment Guard, $5; at garmentguard.com
-
4. Keep Pants from DraggingIf you like to wear your jeans long with heels (like Lauren Conrad) but also have the option to wear them with flats without skimming the sidewalk, here's the solution. Roll your pants up to their desired length and put Zakkerz fabric strips with magnets around the cuff. This is a great invention for city-dwellers who walk to work in flats and then change into heels; and with a variety of color options, they go unnoticeable.
BUY ONLINE NOW zakSet, Zakkerz, $27-30/set; at zakkerz.com
-
5. Hold It All in PlaceNo See 'Ems Too allow you to show off some cleavage while avoiding a major malfunction. Particularly handy for low-cut dresses like Mila Kunis's, the adhesive strips keep everything in place without leaving residue on your clothes or skin.
BUY ONLINE NOW No See 'Ems Too, Bugcatherz, $12; at bugcatcherz.com
-
6. Streamline the StomachYummie Tummie comes in a variety of colors, sizes and styles (tank, camisole, slip) to help trim your midsection no matter what you’re wearing on top. If you're wearing jeans, like Kristen Stewart, the long panel on the tank tucks into your pants to streamline the hips and keep muffin tops at bay.
BUY ONLINE NOW Strappy Tank, Yummie Tummie, $72; at yummietummie.com
-
7. Cover NipplesKeep your chest in check like Kate Walsh! Nippies are adhesive covers that come in a variety of shapes and colors-perfect if you’re going braless but still like a little coverage.
BUY ONLINE NOW Nippies, Bristol 6, $10; at bristol6.com
-
8. Hide Bra StrapsEasy-to-use Bralief clips attach to your straps, creating a racerback style that prevents straps from slipping and helps lift the breasts as well. The clip, which comes in multiple colors to match your bra, works well when worn with styles like that of Leighton Meester's dress.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bralief bra clip, $10; at thebraclip.com
-
9. Cover Popped Belly ButtonsMoms-to-be needn't worry about a protruding belly button thanks to Miss Oops. Popper Stoppers are latex-free, medically-approved adhesive covers that keep pregnant women's tummy lines as smooth as Naomi Watt's.
BUY ONLINE NOW Popper Stoppers, $13; at missoops.com
-
10. Slim ThighsTriumph over tight-fitting dresses, mini skirts and skinny jeans with Sassybax shorts with strategically placed stitching and Lycra-dense panels to lift the toosh and slim the thighs. They give you toned looking legs like Mandy Moore's.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bottoms Up Control Panty, Sassybax, $55; at bloomingdales.com
-
11. Prevent Arm JiggleIf you want the look of Emmanuelle Chriqui's taut arms without lifting a weight, try Flabuless under a tight-fitting top or sleeved dress. The lightweight armband extends from the elbow to the shoulder to slim the upper-arm like control-top tights do on the leg.
BUY ONLINE NOW De Quart sleeve, Fabuless, $28; at flabulessu.com
-
12. Prevent Heels from Slipping OutWhat's more annoying than having your heels slip out of your shoes? The fact that they fit perfectly at the store. Thankfully, there's an easy fix that’ll have you back in all of your fabulous pumps in no time and have you standing perfectly poised like Vanessa Hudgens. Airplus for Her makes a slew of helpful products to make your feet more comfortable, but one of the most useful is the Hug My Heels gel pad that sticks to the inside heel of your shoes and snuggly holds them in place.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hug My Heels, Airplus for Her, $5; at walgreens.com
