8 Espadrilles to Wear Instead of Your Stilettos 

We’ve already told you why a pair of flat espadrilles will be your summertime go-to when navigating the busy city streets, but comfort doesn’t just have to be reserved for day. For a night out—we’re thinking outdoor evenings consuming rosé—a fun stacked wedge or flatform will give you the necessary lift without all the pain. Of course, it’s not just about height, but details as well, so we’ve found espadrilles imprinted with blooms, leather trimmed sandals, and ankle-wrap styles. Start shopping now.
-
1. SIGERSON MORRISON
This lace up style will draw attention to your stems.
$375; lanecrawford.com
-
2. Asos
Pair this floral style with a plain white tee and cut-off jeans.
$36; asos.com
-
3. Franco Sarto
Swap out your tried-and-true jeans for this style crafted from denim.
$50 (originally $89); nordstromrack.com
-
4. Dune Kalmia
This metallic pair is dressy and comfy.
$89; asos.com
-
5. Ann Taylor
Marry this light blue style with a wispy summer dress.
$128; anntaylor.com
-
6. Michael Michael Kors
A bright coral shoe will ensure all eyes are on you.
$145; shopbop.com
-
7. Topshop
Give your arches a break with this flatform.
$75; topshop.com
-
8. BALENCIAGA
Channel your inner cool girl with this leather pair.
$465; mytheresa.com