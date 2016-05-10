9 Gorgeous Engagement Ring + Wedding Band Combos

While some brides like to be surprised when it comes to their engagement ring, others prefer to have more say. Whichever camp you fall in, you surely have an idea of what you want that special ring to look like. The same goes for your wedding band. Complementing the two pieces, however, is an art. Do you go with gold for both for a traditional feel or are you interested in mixing metals and stones for an avant-garde approach? We’ve done the hard work for you and found nine gorgeous engagement rings and their perfect wedding band counterparts to ensure you make a lasting statement not only on your big day, but forever.
-
1. Satomi Kawakita and Audry Rose
Make a flashy statement by pairing a diamond cluster engagement ring with this equally decked out band.
$2,310; satomikawakita.com. $7,908; loveaudryrose.com.
-
2. Bario Neal and Iconery
This baguette diamond set is classic yet contemporary.
$1,662; bario-neal.com. $475; iconery.com.
-
3. Alex Soldier and Selin Kent
Balance out the modern setting on this engagement ring with a classic band.
$3,600; 1stdibs.com. $1,450; selinkent.com.
-
4. Erica Weiner and Meadow Lark
Pair a vintage ring with a very modern band for the best of both worlds.
$1,250; ericaweiner.com. $575; meadowlarkjewellery.com.
-
5. Gabriel & Co. AND YAYOI FOREST
A rose gold set is super trendy and fashion forward.
$1,050; jrdunn.com. $590; ylang23.com.
-
6. Ippolita and Catbird
For a trendier look, marry a thick diamond band with a simple gold one.
$5,995; ippolita.com. $900; catbirdnyc.com.
-
7. REPOSSI and Cartier
With two rows of diamonds all you need is a plain platinum band.
$8,150; barneys.com. $960; cartier.us.
-
8. Tacori and MONICA VINADER
Go for something blue instead of a classic diamond, but stick to gold metal.
$2,160; tacori.com. $375; net-a-porter.com.
-
9. SATOMI KAWAKITA AND JENNIFER FISHER
An open wedding band will ensure your engagement ring is the focal point.
$230; stevenalan.com. $1,100; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.