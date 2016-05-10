9 Gorgeous Engagement Ring + Wedding Band Combos

While some brides like to be surprised when it comes to their engagement ring, others prefer to have more say. Whichever camp you fall in, you surely have an idea of what you want that special ring to look like. The same goes for your wedding band. Complementing the two pieces, however, is an art. Do you go with gold for both for a traditional feel or are you interested in mixing metals and stones for an avant-garde approach? We’ve done the hard work for you and found nine gorgeous engagement rings and their perfect wedding band counterparts to ensure you make a lasting statement not only on your big day, but forever.