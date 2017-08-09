Embellished Sunglasses That Will Up Your Selfie Game

You cannot let the summer end without scoring a pair of over-the-top sunglasses. The fun frames are instant conversation pieces, plus they'll put you and everyone around you in a better mood. Seriously, how could anyone be upset while wearing a pair of large shades surrounded by crystals and rhinestones.
On a gloomy day in Manhattan, Jessica Simpson whipped out a pair of embellished sunglasses aligned with red flowers. And you can do the same regardless of what's in the forecast.
VIDEO: Purrfect Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Just check out some of our favorite statement-making sunglass below to get some inspiration.
1. 52mm Floral Square Sunglasses
BP | $14
2. Moon & Stars 44mm Round Retro Sunglasses
Pared | $290
3. 61mm Rimless Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs | $350
4. 90's Square Embellished Sunglasses
ASOS | $18 (Originally $26)
5. Megan Floral Aviator Sunglasses
Boohoo | $10
6. Tosca round-frame embellished matte-acetate mirrored sunglasses
Freda Banana | $200
7. Pixie Flower 48mm Round Sunglasses
Vow London | $110
8. 52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Miu Miu | $570
9. 53mm Crystal Embellished Cat Eye Sunglasses
Leith | $24