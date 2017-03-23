18 Pastel Accessories That You AND Your Grandmother Will Love

18 Pastel Accessories That You AND Your Grandmother Will Love
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
March 23, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
by: Taylor Reagan and Ruthie Friedlander

Easter dressing can be challenging. If you stay thematic, you run the risk of looking like a My Little Pony ... or a bowl of fruit loops. That doesn't mean, however, that pastels cannot be celebrated. In fact, we adore them (think: Delpozo!). Wear a favorite outfit that you'd stick to any old day of the week and break it up with a delicate shade of pink, green, or yellow in the form of an accessory. You'll still look like you and grandma will be happy. Win, win!

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

Below, the best pastel accessories to wear to Easter celebrations this year. Happy shopping!

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top