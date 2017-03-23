18 Pastel Accessories That You AND Your Grandmother Will Love

Easter dressing can be challenging. If you stay thematic, you run the risk of looking like a My Little Pony ... or a bowl of fruit loops. That doesn't mean, however, that pastels cannot be celebrated. In fact, we adore them (think: Delpozo!). Wear a favorite outfit that you'd stick to any old day of the week and break it up with a delicate shade of pink, green, or yellow in the form of an accessory. You'll still look like you and grandma will be happy. Win, win!

Below, the best pastel accessories to wear to Easter celebrations this year. Happy shopping!