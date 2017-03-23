18 Pastel Accessories That You AND Your Grandmother Will Love

Easter dressing can be challenging. If you stay thematic, you run the risk of looking like a My Little Pony ... or a bowl of fruit loops. That doesn't mean, however, that pastels cannot be celebrated. In fact, we adore them (think: Delpozo!). Wear a favorite outfit that you'd stick to any old day of the week and break it up with a delicate shade of pink, green, or yellow in the form of an accessory. You'll still look like you and grandma will be happy. Win, win!
VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
Below, the best pastel accessories to wear to Easter celebrations this year. Happy shopping!
2. Micro Leather Shoulder Bag
Manu Atelier available at Net-A-Porter | $420
3. Achilles Low-Top Perforated Leather Trainers
Common Projects available at Matches Fashion | $450
4. Kaya Suede Ankle Boots
Brother Vellies available at Net-A-Porter | $495
5. Nylite Plus Lace Up Sneakers
Tretorn available at Bloomingdales | $70
6. Rabbit Fur Felt Fedora
Maison Michel available at Matches Fashion | $468
8. Munise Buckle Mule
Dorateymur available at Moda Operandi | $450
10. Tango Patent Leather Pumps
Valentino | $845
11. Wilson Sunglasses
Garrett Leight available at Moda Operandi | $395
14. Hammock Bag in Sea Water Green
Loewe available at Orchard Mile | $2,450
15. Slip-Ons
H&M | $25
16. Mini Bendetta Top Handle Bag
Delpozo available at Moda Operandi | $1,800
17. Double Take Necklace
Lizzie Fortunato | $290
