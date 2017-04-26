5 Ways to Wear Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneakers This Summer

From her gorgeous flowing brunette locks to her killer smile and enviable style, the Duchess of Cambridge can do no wrong, and we’re taking a major fashion hint from her and wearing Superga sneakers. Kate has been out and about in these classic tennies—at Pippa’s house, the London Marathon, and everywhere in between. Supergas are so comfortable and versatile, you can wear them with just about anything, seriously. The Duchess favors her trainers with skinny jeans and a sweater, but you can also slip them on with a sundress and straw hat for a day at the park. For $65 a pair, you can look super-stylish just like the Duchess herself.
1. A sundress and sneakers fit for a picnic
Shop the look: Saloni Zoe cutout cotton-blend dress, $475; net-a-porter.com. Edie Parker Lily gingham basket tote, $995; modaoperandi.com. Superga COTU Classic sneakers, $65; zappos.com.
2. An easy-breezy weekend ensemble
Shop the look: St. Roche Ginny ruffle white top, $188; intermixonline.com. Madewell stretch-cotton twill shorts, $65; net-a-porter.com. Ray-Ban wayfarers, $150; macys.com. Superga COTU Classic sneakers, $65; zappos.com.
3. Casual weekend attire
Shop the look: Khaite Chloe striped tie-back sweater, $740; modaoperandi.com. J Brand Maria high-rise skinny jeans, $230; net-a-porter.com. Superga COTU Classic sneakers, $65; zappos.com.
4. Cozy knits for a chilly summer night
Shop the look: Joseph wool sweater, $375; modaoperandi.com. Rag & Bone mid-rise skinny jeans, $195; intermixonline.com. Superga COTU Classic sneakers, $65; zappos.com.
5. The ultimate summer look
Shop the look: J.Crew spaghetti-strap dress, $148; jcrew.com. Janessa Leone Annie straw panama hat, $310; net-a-porter.com. Superga COTU Classic sneakers, $65; zappos.com.