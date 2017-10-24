Shop the Hot Jewelry Trend Seen All Over the Fashion Runways

One of the biggest jewelry trends from the spring 2018 season ahead are pendants on an array of gorgeous cords. Think colored versions and varying textures at Altuzarra, Loewe, Tory Burch, Simon Miller, DVF, Peter Pilotto, and Giambattista Valli—just to name a few.

Getty Images (4)

This isn't a new trend, however. In fact, pendant necklaces have been made with cords and rope for centuries and we couldn't be more excited to have seen it walk so many runways this past fashion week.

Whether you are after something vintage or brand new, an investment piece, or just something that won't leave you with buyer's remorse—we're sure we've found what you're looking for.