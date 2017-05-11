For most women, a comfortable pair of heels is hard to come by. We’ve tried inserting gel soles into our sky-high stilettos and wearing them around the house with socks, but most of the time, breaking in our shoes has to do with heel height. Recently, designers have introduced a much more comfortable block heel ranging from one to two-and-a-half inches. These styles give you the added height you desire, but without all that unwanted pain. And in every iteration, from mules to flats to lace-up sandals, there is something for every girl. Below, 19 comfortable block heels to wear over and over again this season.
1. poet heel
Rupert Sanderson | $575
2. Python Sandals
Paul Andrew | $795
3. Rowena Handloom Block Heels
Ulla Johnson | $425
4. Block Heeled Mules
H&M | $30
5. Vale Mules
LOQ | $325
6. embossed-leather pumps
Erdem | $575
7. Suede Two-Tone Sandal
Mansur Gavriel | $525
8. Leather Sophie Slide Heels
Maryam Nassir Zadeh | $386
9. Leopard Print Haircalf Loafers
Dorateymur | $490
10. LEATHER BLOCK HEEL SANDALS
Zara | $90
11. sculptural mule
Intentionally Blank | $167
12. The Greer Mule Sandal
Madewell | $148
13. Kingsley leather sandals
Chloe | $750
14. Aurora Mules
Marc Jacobs | $295
15. Pointed Toe Pump
Proenza Schouler | $895
16. Leblon Mule
Mari Giudicelli | $511
17. Suede Buckled Slingback Block Heel City Sandals
Stuart Weitzman | $435
18. Suede Mules
Castaner | $230
19. Suede multi-strap sandals
Gap | $70