9 Bright and Happy Accessories to Transform Your Summer Wardrobe 

In the same way we get sick of our clothes in the dead of winter, we're on the lookout for a summer wardrobe refresh (it's that sartorial mid-summer slump). The easiest way to achieve this? Fun accessories in a bright color or print. Step into colorfully embellished sandals to turn your classic (and otherwise plain) little white dress into an Insta-worthy outfit, or carry a graphic, outfit-making clutch for a night out. From pom-pom-trimmed bags to rainbow-pretty lace-up sandals, shop these nine irresistible, eye-catching extras to break you out of your style rut, guaranteed.
-
1. Aquazzura Colorado Embroidered Suede Sandals
Show these off with a pair of cropped denim.
Aquazzura available at net-a-porter.com | $340
-
2. Proenza Schouler Striped Leather & Snakeskin Shoulder Bag
This bag will also transition well into fall.
Proenza Schouler available at matchesfashion.com | $986
-
3. Loewe T Pouch Printed Leather Clutch
This fashion-forward pouch can elevate a simple tee and jeans.
Loewe available at mytheresa.com | $990
-
4. Pierre Hardy Shades SandalPair these futuristic heels with a crisp white shirtdress.
Pierre Hardy available at theline.com | $318
-
5. Figue Ella Tuk Tuk Crossbody Bag
Carry this fun pom-pom purse during the day and all vacation long.
Figue available at farfetch.com | $350
-
-
7. Sophia Webster Lacey Oceana Sandal
Wear with a long printed dress for a fun mixed-print look.
Sophia Webster available at editorialist.com | $348
-
8. Paula Cademartori Carine Shoulder Bag
The perfect little bag to break you out of your style rut.
Paula Cademartori available at farfetch.com | $1419
-
9. Rebecca Minkoff Wendy Phone Crossbody Bag
You know of an arm party stack, but what about a bag party stack? Layer this darling cross-body with a larger tote for a cool street-style effect.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $126