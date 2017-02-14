6 Talismans That Are Worth It

Valentine's Day, Shmalentine’s Day. Why ask for something you’ll love for a month when you can have something you’ll love forever. Here, six talismans that are actually meaningful—including Cartier’s Amulette necklace, which is one of the chicest things we have ever seen. We’ll take three, please!
VIDEO: A Peak at Oscars Jewelry
-
1. Jennifer Meyer Bracelet
Available at net-a-porter.com | $3,850
-
2. Temple St. Clair Diamond Pendant
Available at nordstrom.com | $1,750
-
3. AMULETTE DE CARTIER Necklace
Available at cartier.com | $2,260
-
4. Monica Rich Kosann Locket
Available at bergdorfgoodman.com | $2,200
-
5. Me&Ro Ritual Bell Ring
Available at meandrojewelry.com | $2,550
-
6. Snake Wrap Around Necklace
Available at sidneygarber.com | Price Upon Request