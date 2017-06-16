Chiara Ferragni Collaborates with Tod's for a Limited Edition Collection

Chiara Ferragni is the latest mega-influencer to collaborate with Tod's for a special capsule collection—specifically the aptly named #ChiaraLovesTods. In a two-piece collection, the The Blonde Salad blogger gives us her version of Tod’s Double T Gommino shoe and Gommino bag—a neutral tone suede loafer and a powder pink shoulder bag both worthy of replacing your current go-tos.

In the video above, see Ferragni walk into the leather luxury goods brand’s factory in Italy with a clear vision for new Tod’s pieces, browse a wall of color options, and then walk out donning the covetable pieces.

Courtesy of TOD's

Courtesy of TOD's

You can get your hands on the #ChiaraLovesTods collection this July in select Tod’s flagship store and on tods.com.