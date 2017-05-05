21 Shoes That Look Like They Really, Really Hurt

With the exception of teeter-tottering around my apartment in a good friend's pair of Marni booties, I've never really walked in women's shoes, much less heels. So I, a male who you'll typically find in loafers, sneakers, or boots, find it extremely impressive to see fabulous women march around in inches-high stilettos as if it were innate.

That being said, I absolutely live for watching my favorite too-cool-to-care stars hit the red carpet in shoes that could easily pass for weapons. The higher the heel, the more attention I'll pay. And while I'll gladly help any girlfriend shop for a pair of shoes that'll help them feel like the hottest girl in the room, I always wonder, aren't those insanely painful?

I posed that same question when I saw Julianne Moore walk down the red carpet at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. She looked exceptionally timeless in black and pink Dior, but those shoes? Her pinky literally stuck out like a sore, well, pinky. And I thought the same when Lady Gaga wore Alexander McQueen's now-iconic Armadillo shoes at the 2012 MTV VMAs. How didn't she fall flat on her face?

In honor of the upcoming 2017 Cannes Film Festival and all the new shoes we'll see on favorites like Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, we've rounded up 21 pairs that look like they have to have caused blisters.

RELATED: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

Scroll down and prepare to cringe. Ladies, I bow down.