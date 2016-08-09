It's Official: These Are the Sunglasses of Summer 2016

We've had our suspicions for a while, but it's official now: Dior's Split1 sunglasses are the shades of summer 2016. Much like all trend origins these days, it first started with the street-style stars. As fashion risk-takers, photog attention-seekers, and Insta-worthy outfit-makers, this niche (and chic) set spearheads trends as they happen in real time (and sometimes ahead of time), which means that big-name bloggers like Aimee Song and Sofie Valkiers wore these mirrored Dior shades long before everyone else—as early as March of this year.

Since then, anyone who's anyone has been snapped in the luxury house's graphic reinterpretation of the classic aviator. Like its name suggests, the Split1 sunglasses boast lenses that are, well, split up to create a graphic color (err, metallic?)-blocked effect that's both futuristic and edgy, and if it's in rose gold, even cool-girl girly. And they're not scarily futuristic, either, like RiRi's space-age-y Star Trek-inspired creations for Dior. No, these are wonderfully wearable, thanks to their timeless aviator shape.

To prove just how wearable they are, we rounded up six celebrity sightings from every occasion under the sun—Coachella, weekend errands, fashion week shows, etc.—and as different as they are, each look is united by a shared love for the Dior Split1s. From Bella Hadid's gold-and-silver split to Olivia Wilde's rose gold pair, scroll through to see the stars in their Dior shades. Eyeing one for yourself? They're available for a cool $555 at saksfifthavenue.com in four colorways.