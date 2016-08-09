It's Official: These Are the Sunglasses of Summer 2016

We've had our suspicions for a while, but it's official now: Dior's Split1 sunglasses are the shades of summer 2016. Much like all trend origins these days, it first started with the street-style stars. As fashion risk-takers, photog attention-seekers, and Insta-worthy outfit-makers, this niche (and chic) set spearheads trends as they happen in real time (and sometimes ahead of time), which means that big-name bloggers like Aimee Song and Sofie Valkiers wore these mirrored Dior shades long before everyone else—as early as March of this year.
Since then, anyone who's anyone has been snapped in the luxury house's graphic reinterpretation of the classic aviator. Like its name suggests, the Split1 sunglasses boast lenses that are, well, split up to create a graphic color (err, metallic?)-blocked effect that's both futuristic and edgy, and if it's in rose gold, even cool-girl girly. And they're not scarily futuristic, either, like RiRi's space-age-y Star Trek-inspired creations for Dior. No, these are wonderfully wearable, thanks to their timeless aviator shape.
To prove just how wearable they are, we rounded up six celebrity sightings from every occasion under the sun—Coachella, weekend errands, fashion week shows, etc.—and as different as they are, each look is united by a shared love for the Dior Split1s. From Bella Hadid's gold-and-silver split to Olivia Wilde's rose gold pair, scroll through to see the stars in their Dior shades. Eyeing one for yourself? They're available for a cool $555 at saksfifthavenue.com in four colorways.
-
1. Bella Hadid
Of course the younger Hadid sister would know what's up in fashion. The model gave her otherwise no-frills off-duty look a hint of glint when she topped off her bodysuit by buzzy LA label Are You Am I and her denim skirt with the Dior Split1s in gold and gunmetal silver.
-
2. Lottie Moss
Lottie's Glastonbury festival fashion checklist: a sheer top for that hit of sex appeal, a raincoat and rainboots to repel mud and rain, a backpack to carry all the essentials, and Dior Split1 aviators because, well, she's a Moss.
-
3. Olivia Wilde
Rocker? Tomboy? Wilde blended the two with her sporty worn-in tee and leather moto jacket, but she added a tinge of cool-girl girliness with her rose gold Dior split aviators. A rosy outlook, indeed.
-
4. Elle Fanning
Rose gold Dior Split1 aviators + a basic knit LBD = an instant summer outfit. Thanks, Elle.
-
5. Chanel Iman
Oh Coachella, the land of itty-bitty midriff-baring tops and micro-short cut-offs. But Iman stood out from the sea of festival-goers with her chandelier-esque statement necklace that she metal-matched with her silver shades.
-
6. Olga Kurylenko
And on the other end of the spectrum, Dior's two-tone mirrored shades can be dressed up for an event as fancy as a show during Paris Fashion Week. To wit: Kurylenko in a sharp waistcoat and button-down shirt that she styled with her aviators. Boss.