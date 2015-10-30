7 Fun Clutches for the Alternative Bride 

When it comes to weddings, not all brides are alike. Some choose white for their wedding gown, while others prefer color. On the subject of footwear, flats are being seen over heels more and more. Thus, for the non-conventional bride who wants to buck tradition,we’ve rounded up seven cool clutches that will put the zing in any bridal ensemble.

RELATED:12 Engagement Rings for the Unconventional Bride