11 Sleek Watches to Stack Your Bracelets With

The emergence of the smart phone has made watches almost obsolete. But, for accessorizing junkies, watches are less for telling time and more about making a sleek decorative statement on the wrist. And these days, watchmakers are more fashion-savvy than ever.
Forget the days of bulky digital watches or plastic straps. The 11 watches below are graceful enough to serve as jewelry on their own; they also pair seamlessly with stacks of bracelets. Either way, you'll be as sleek as you are punctual.
Scroll down to check out some swoon-worthy timepieces and shop your favorites.
1. Movado
Available at shop.nordstrom.com | $346 (originally $495)
2. Marc Jacobs
Available at marcjacobs.com | $200
3. Armani Exchange
Available at nordstromrack.com | $80 (originally $160)
4. Michele
Available at michele.com | $2,195
5. Emporio Armani
Available at armani.com | $295
6. Michael Kors
Available at bloomingdales.com | $195
7. Shinola
Available at shop.nordstrom.com | $525
8. Daniel Wellington
Available at danielwellington.com | $179
9. Kate Spade New York
Available at bloomingdales.com | $325
10. Fossil
Available at fossil.com | $155
11. Tory Burch
Available at toryburch.com | $395