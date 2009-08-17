Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Boots You Can Wear Anywhere
1. Tory Burch Boots
2. Coye Nokes BootsLeather, Coye Nokes, $555; at coyenokes.com.
3. Oscar de la Renta BootsLeather and suede, Oscar de la Renta, $1,265; at neimanmarcus.com.
4. J. Crew BootsLeather, J. Crew, $225; at jcrew.com.
5. Furla BootsLeather, Furla, $495; visit furla.com for stores.
6. Manas Lea Foscati BootsLeather, Manas Lea Foscati, $399; call 315-345-0513.
7. Elizabeth and James BootiesLeather with metal, Elizabeth and James, $360; at neimanmarcus.com.
8. Calvin Klein BootiesSuede with metal, Calvin Klein, $158; visit calvinklein.com for stores.
9. Banana Republic BootiesSuede, Banana Republic, $160; at bananarepublic.com.
10. Stuart Weitzman BootsLeather with metal, Stuart Weitzman, $595; visit bergdorfgoodman.com for stores.
11. Coach BootsSuede with metal, Coach, $548; visit coach.com for stores.
12. Madison Harding BootsSuede, Madison Harding, $290; at shopbop.com.
13. Be & D BootsLeather with metal, Be amp D, $898; at beandd.com.
14. DKNY Active Rain BootsPolyurethane, DKNY Active, $135; visit dkny.com for stores.
15. D&G Rain BootsLeather and rubber with brass, D&G, $995; visit dolcegabbana.com for stores.
16. See by Chloé Rain BootsRubber, See by Chloé, $195; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
17. Sperry Top-Sider Rain BootsRubber, Sperry Top-Sider, $68; at sperrytopsider.com.
18. Emporio Armani Rain BootsRubber, Emporio Armani, $205; visit giorgioarmani.com for stores.
19. Dior Rain BootsPlastic and patent leather, Dior, $440; call 800-929-3467.
20. Car Shoe BootsSuede, Car Shoe, $610; at Chuckies, call 212-593-9898.
21. Modern Vintage BootsSuede with metal, Modern Vintage, $295; available in October at shopbop.com.
22. Botkier BootsLeather with metal, Botkier, $675, visit botkier.com for stores.
23. Salvatore Ferragamo BootsLeather with metal, Salvatore Ferragamo, $1,350; at neimanmarcus.com.
24. Daniblack BootsSuede and rubber, Daniblack, $175; at daniblack.com.
25. Chinese Laundry BootsSuede, Chinese Laundry, $100; at piperlime.com.
26. Jessica Simpson Collection BootsSuede and shearling, Jessica Simpson Collection, $198; visit macys.com for stores.
27. Nine West BootsSuede and faux fur, Nine West, $129; visit ninewest.com for stores.
28. Ugg Australia BootsLeather and shearling, Ugg Australia, $514; at mytheresa.com.
29. Aquatalia by Marvin K. BootsSuede and faux fur, Aquatalia by Marvin K., $450; visit bergdorfgoodman.com for stores.
30. F-Troupe BootsLeather with sheepskin, F-Troupe, $299; visit f-troupe.com for stores.
31. 7 for All Mankind BootsSuede and faux fur, 7 for All Mankind, $335; visit 7forallmankind.com for stores.
32. Loro Piana BootsSheepskin and shearling, Loro Piana, $2,200; visit loropiana.com for stores.
33. Donald J Pliner BootiesSuede and elastic, Donald J Pliner, $335; visit donaldjpliner.com for stores.
34. Nina BootiesFaille, Nina, $100; at ninashoes.com.
35. Christian Louboutin BootiesSatin and lace, Christian Louboutin, $1,155; at net-a-porter.com.
36. Bruno Frisoni BootsVelvet and satin with metal, Bruno Frisoni, $1,010; visit brunofrisoni.com for stores.
37. Guess by Marciano BootsSatin and lace, Guess by Marciano, $289; at endless.com.
38. BCBG Max Azria BootiesSatin, BCBG Max Azria, $350; visit bcbg.com for stores.
