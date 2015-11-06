11 Bag-and-Boot Combos For Every Personality

Now that fall is in full swing, we're gravitating toward cold-weather textiles, like leather, suede, and patented accessories to get us through the colder months. We chose our favorites this season and paired them together to bring you the best of the best. Below, shop 11 winning bag-and-boot combos that not only cater to to fit any personality, from punk to boho, but can also be worn all winter long.
-
1. Uptown with Downtown Edge
The luxurious leathers plus matching silver hardware make this a no-fail combination.
Shop the combo: Fendi bag, $3,950; saksfifthavenue.com. Isabel Marant boot, $1,335; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Bohemian Behavior
Embrace the '70s trend with a fringed tote and thigh-high camel suede boots.
Shop the combo: Burberry tote, $2,795; net-a-porter.com. Gianvito Rossi boots, $1,975; net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Graphic Statement-Makers
One thing to remember with pulling off graphic accessories is to stick to combinations with the same tonal palette.
Shop the combo: Anya Hindmarch bag, $1,995; net-a-porter.com. Fendi boots, $1,195; net-a-porter.com.
-
4. No-Fail Neutrals
Take a break from dark tones and try neutrals that play with different textures, like suede booties and a two-tone snakeskin cross-body bag.
Shop the combo: Marni bag, $3,210; net-a-porter.com. Forever 21 booties, $35; forever21.com.
-
5. Wild Wild West
Give your look a Western-inspired take by pairing a riding boot with a leather-braided saddle bag.
Shop the combo: Altuzarra bag, $2,995; barneys.com. Chloe boots, $1,895; net-a-porter.com.
-
6. Suede Persuasion
Double up on suede with two different shades. Here, the dark brown boot complements the bag's dark leather straps.
Shop the combo: Loewe bag, $1,950; net-a-porter.com. Max Mara boots, $612; matchesfashion.com.
-
7. Understated Pop
Add a pop of color with a sexy ankle boot with a marble red heel that matches a red mini cross-body.
Shop the combo: Zara bag, $119; zara.com. Topshop boots, $160; topshop.com.
-
8. Rocker Glam
Inject shine with cool glittery plaid boots, but ground them with a no-nonsense satchel.
Shop the combo: Cambridge Satchel bag, $195; cambridgesatchel.com. Sam Edelman boots, $140; nastygal.com.
-
9. Reimagined Classics
Consider this a modern spin on the timeless Chlesea boot-and-tote bag pairing (plus, the All Saints Tote bag is a killer find.)
Shop the combo: All Saints tote, $348; allsaints.com. Tod's boots, $498; matchesfashion.com.
-
10. The Errand Achiever
There is no greater pleasure than crossing things off your to-do list. No need to prioritize comfort over style—this combination gives you a cute “go-getter" weekend look as you run errands.
Shop the combo: Vince Camuto tote, $195; vincecamuto.com. Doc Martens boots, $198; asos.com.
-
11. Shine Bright
For a night out on the town, amp up the shine with a metallic bootie and a playful clutch.
Shop the combo: Charlotte Olympia clutch, $465; net-a-porter.com. Miista boots, $160; nastygal.com.