18 Black Shoes to Shop for Now: Mild and Wild

If you’re in need of a fashionable wardrobe refresher, then you’ve come to the right place. We've already told you how to keep your New Year's style resolutions, but we thought we would we bring some attention to shoes, specifically those of the classic black variety. We can barely live without our black pumps, loafers, and over-the-knee boots, but sometimes the color can seem too traditional, and, well, lack some much-needed flash. So, we scoured a bevy of brands to find the best mild and wild shoe styles. Think: sleek leather boots with whimsical fringe, black pumps with head turning embellishments, and block heel booties with a pop of color. Below, every type of black shoe you should own (get your checklist ready) and it’s fashionable counterpart. Come on, there’s no harm in giving basics a twist, right?
1. Pumps
Get ready to dance the night away with a pump that will shake, sparkle, and shine with you as you move.
Charles by Charles David, $100; nordstrom.com. Rochas, $1,184 (originally $1,692); farfetch.com.
2. Knee High Boots
A sleek leather boot is instantly made more playful with fun fringe details.
Ralph Lauren, $459 (originally $1,100); ralphlauren.com. Kristin Cavallari, $280 (originally $345); nordstrom.com.
3. Chelsea Boots
With gold metal hardware, a simple Chelsea boot gets a fashionable update.
Topshop, $70; nordstrom.com. Zara, $40 (originally $70); zara.com.
4. Block Heel Boots
No matter how hard we try, we can't stop looking at this suede acrylic block heel bootie. Clearly, not all shoes are created equal.
Steve Madden, $75 (originally $150); stevemadden.com. Nicholas Kirkwood, $359 (originally $1,195); shoescribe.com.
5. Loafers
Look for a loafer with delicate eye-catching accents to add some feminine flare to a traditional look.
Sam Edelman, $100; zappos.com. Nicholas Kirkwood, $616; matchesfashion.com.
6. Flats
A simple black flat is made more enticing with eyelet details, scalloped trim, and a lace-up front.
Old Navy, $18 (originally $25); oldnavy.com. Isabel Marant, $510; net-a-porter.com.
7. Oxfords
Make an edgy statement with a pair of traditional oxfords with metallic accents.
Manolo Blahnik, $795; barneys.com. Cecelia New York, $120 (originally $185); cecelianewyork.com.
9. Over-the-Knee Boots
There is so much to love about an over-the-knee boot, and this leather option with sleek fringe is a whimsical take on your everyday boot.
Nine West, $90 (originally $190); ninewest.com. Stuart Weitzman, $349 (originally $698); stuartweitzman.com.