5 Satin Headbands Inspired by the Chanel Couture Runway

Good news for Blair Waldorf fans: headbands are back! Thanks to Karl Lagerfeld's latest couture show for Chanel—each of the 71 ensembles he sent down the runway was topped with a black satin bow headband—we can't wait to try the ladylike look ourselves. You, too?
Ahead, five ultra-feminine options up to the task. Depending on whether your wardrobe leans more quirky or classic, you can go bold with a dramatic "rabbit ear" style, or stick to a simpler, Audrey Hepburn-inspired adornment. Find your best match below.
1. L. Erickson
This headband's oversized bow gives it an sweetly feminine vibe.
L. Erickson available at nordstrom.com | $44
2. Jennifer Behr
Add some whimsical flair to your outfit with this Jennifer Behr headband.
Jennifer Behr available at selfridges.com | $255
3. YunotmeChannel Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday with this effortlessly knotted design.
Yunotme available at yunotme.com | $160
4. BENOÎT MISSOLIN
This one is definitely for the eclectic girl—wallflowers need not apply!
Benoit Missolin available at matchesfashion.com | $112 (originally $225)
5. Red Valentino
We'd counter this dainty design with combat boots and a slip dress to give it a cool, 1990s feel.
Red Valentino available at farfetch.com | $125