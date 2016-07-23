5 Satin Headbands Inspired by the Chanel Couture Runway

Good news for Blair Waldorf fans: headbands are back! Thanks to Karl Lagerfeld's latest couture show for Chanel—each of the 71 ensembles he sent down the runway was topped with a black satin bow headband—we can't wait to try the ladylike look ourselves. You, too?

Ahead, five ultra-feminine options up to the task. Depending on whether your wardrobe leans more quirky or classic, you can go bold with a dramatic "rabbit ear" style, or stick to a simpler, Audrey Hepburn-inspired adornment. Find your best match below.