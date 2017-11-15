Billy Reid's New Sunglasses Collection Is a Must-Have for Men and Women

Looking for sophisticated sunglasses that will withstand the test of time? Billy Reid, known for creating standout ready-to-wear pieces, is expanding its accessory selection with contemporary shades for both men and women. We've been looking forward to seeing how Billy Reid would inject his design aesthetic into his first eyewear collection, and now that it's finally here, we must say, it was worth the wait!

The details and craftsmanship are just as impressive as his clothing and other accessories, the perfect companion piece to complete a look. Expect a well-rounded collection with something for everyone: large lenses (a great nod to the '70s), classic wayfarers, refreshed aviators, and mod circle frames (perfect with a velvet shift dress, the textile of the season).

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

No need to wait to get your hand on the new launch. The collection is available now on billyreid.com and ranges from $250-$995. Scroll down to check out three styles, each with its own cool vibe.

VIDEO: Purrfect Cat-Eye Sunglasses