14 Pairs of Chic Sandals for the Bride-to-Be

Some brides like to evoke a certain nonchalance on their wedding day, so we’ve edited down the best casual and alternative styles to the traditional wedding dress. But on the big day, accessories certainly shouldn’t be overlooked. Considering you will be standing at the altar for an extended period of time and dancing the night away, finding the perfect pair of shoes is high on the priority list—the last thing you want to worry about is aching arches or horrible blisters.
And for the ultra-chic modern bride, perhaps there's nothing quite as cool as a wispy wedding dress paired with chic flat sandals. In that spirit, we found the 14 best pairs of flat sandals to wear on your wedding day. Expect pearls, bows, and much more!
1. Tibi
Show off these strappy sandals with a white jumpsuit.
$385; tibi.com
2. River Island
These braided sandals are perfect for a destination wedding.
$50; riverisland.com
3. Nina
Bring some sweetness to your wedding day getup with these laser cut rose sandals.
$49 (originally $98); lordandtaylor.com
4. Tory Burch
These low slingbacks will give an elegant feel to even the most casual dress.
$350; toryburch.com
5. Cecelia New York
Tassels give these white sandals a preppy feel.
$180; cecelianewyork.com
6. Nine West
These leather buckle sandals will go beyond your wedding day.
$79; lordandtaylor.com
7. ELINA LINARDAKI
Turn heads with these fringe and pearl sandals.
$295; modaoperandi.com
8. Topshop
Sturdy ankle straps will give you extra support when dancing the night away.
$50; topshop.com
9. Ann Taylor
Statement jewels add a feminine touch to everyday sandals.
$98; anntaylor.com
10. H&M
This simple white style is perfect for a daytime wedding.
$15; hm.com
11. Zara
Studded sandals add some edginess to your wedding day look.
$40; zara.com
12. Sarah Flint
Bedecked with playful bows, these sandals are perfect for the girlie bride-to-be.
$525; orchardmile.com
13. Matisse
These sandals, with a delicate scalloped trim, are flirty and fun.
$78; lordandtaylor.com
14. NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD
Show off these embellished pearl heels with a shorter white dress.
$650; net-a-porter.com