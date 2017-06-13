Behold: The Best Tiara Moments in Film

Why aren’t tiaras a thing anymore? Even modern-day royalty seem to reserve their ornamental accessories for especially special occasions. On the other hand, history or Hollywood’s historically inspired fiction, wants us to believe that they were the crowning moment (pun intended) of one’s ensemble.

Turns out you don’t even have to be of blue blood to don a tiara in the movies. Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s was a country bumpkin turned Manhattan socialite. Heck, Satine in Moulin Rouge! was a courtesan. And of course, there is a plethora of princess movies where the costume designer did not skimp on the diamonds or crystals for said character’s headpiece.

Sure, tiaras can skew on the side of being kitschy or gaudy, but they were definitely done right in our favorite films. Continue reading to see the best tiara moments, Hollywood and animated!