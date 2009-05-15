Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Best Sunglasses For You
1. Oval-Shaped FacesJust about any style of sunglasses works on an oval-shaped face, especially aviators and wraparounds. "Beyonce's oversize Wayfarers-style shades also work great as the geometric shape is a nice counter to the soft curves of her face," says celebrity stylist and ILORI Style Ambassador Jennifer Rade.
5. Heart-Shaped FacesThose with a heart-shaped face like Jennifer Aniston's should opt for more delicate styles, such as wire or oversize plastic frames, that won't draw attention to the forehead. "The plastic style Jennifer's wearing really complement her face, as the twisted side detail accentuates her cheekbones and jawline," says Rade. "This design also draws the eye outward and balances well with her face."
10. Oblong-Shaped FacesIf you have a long, oblong-shaped face like Liv Tyler's, it's best to choose oversize glasses that cover more of the face, breaking up its length. "These sunglasses really work on Liv because the wider square frame is a good counterpoint to her face shape," says Rade. Adding that, "the extra thickness on the sides of the frame helps give the illusion of more facial width."
15. Round-Shaped Faces"Isla Fisher is a perfect example of great round face, and these sunglasses really suit her," says Rade. "The angles on these frames are a nice contrast to her rounded jawline and they help to add definition to her face." It's important to look for frames with straight or angular lines that will lengthen and slim the face, and avoid rounded styles that accentuate full cheeks.
19. Square-Shaped FacesThose with square-shaped faces like Vanessa Hudgens's should look for rounded frames or circular lenses, both of which will soften the face's angularity. "The classic Ray-Ban aviator is a great choice for an angular face like Vanessa's," says Rade. "This style looks best on a person with a strong jawline as that helps to balance the bottom of the frame."
