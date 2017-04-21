The Best Sunglasses for Wherever Your Wanderlust Leads You

Whether your vacation involves biking Copenhagen's streets or skiing Aspen's slopes, you're going to need sunglasses to accessorize your vacay look. With this in mind, we've rounded up the best style of sunnies for wherever you're headed.
WATCH: Coinage: 5 Historical Homes You Can Rent
-
1. Biking Through Copenhagen
Shop the look: Adidas Sunglasses, $130; luisaviaroma.com. Raen Sunglasses, $150; raen.com. Acne, $370; net-a-porter.com
-
2. Boating in Capri
Shop the look: Tory Burch Sunglasses, $175; solstice.com. Warby Parker Sunglasses, $95; warbyparker.com; Sunday Somewhere Sunglasses, $370; sundaysomewhere.com
-
3. Hiking in Patagonia
Shop the look: Nike Sunglasses, $175; zappos.com. Rivbos Sunglasses, $26; amazon.com. Oakley Sunglasses, $160; oakley.com
-
4. Palm Beach Hang Out
Shop the look: Oliver Peoples Sunglasses, $425; barneys.com. Gucci Sunglasses, $312; matchesfashion.com. Fendi Sunglasses, $630; luisaviaroma.com
-
5. On Safari
Shop the look: Topshop Sunglasses, $22; topshop.com. Dita Sunglasses, $500; dita.com. Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $165; sunglasshut.com
-
6. Touring the Vatican City
Shop the look: Le Specs, $79; selfridges.com. Vera Wang Sunglasses, $400; farfetch.com. Tory Burch Sunglasses, $195; toryburch.com
-
7. Skiing in Aspen
Shop the look: District Vision Sunglasses, $270; mytheresa.com. Chanel Sunglasses, $500; chanel.com. Vuarnet Sunglasses, $600; vuarnet.com