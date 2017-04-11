11 Cool Pairs of Statement Sunglasses for Coachella and Beyond

Fun sunglasses are to music festivals what statement coats are to winter. Not only do they serve a practical purpose, but they become a style calling card of sorts in a sea of undistinguishable people. That girl in the pink coat over there. Next to the one in the heart-shaped glasses. See? A standout pair of shades may be all that stands between you and a million other concert-goers dressed in cutoffs and off-the-shoulder tops. Here, 11 cool pairs to help you stand out.

