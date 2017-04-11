11 Cool Pairs of Statement Sunglasses for Coachella and Beyond

Fun sunglasses are to music festivals what statement coats are to winter. Not only do they serve a practical purpose, but they become a style calling card of sorts in a sea of undistinguishable people. That girl in the pink coat over there. Next to the one in the heart-shaped glasses. See? A standout pair of shades may be all that stands between you and a million other concert-goers dressed in cutoffs and off-the-shoulder tops. Here, 11 cool pairs to help you stand out.
WATCH: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella
-
1. Karen Walker Super Lunar sunglasses
$270
-
2. Warby Parker Margot sunglasses
$95
-
3. Gucci oversized square sunglasses
-
4. Genuine People metal frame cat-eye sunglasses
$47
-
5. Topshop cutaway cat-eye sunglasses
$40
-
6. Quay Fleur sunglasses
$60
-
7. Miu Miu embellished cat-eye sunglasses
$570
-
8. Moorea Seal Cora sunglasses
$24
-
9. Illesteva Hamilton sunglasses
-
10. J.Crew Betty sunglasses
$128
-
11. Retrosuperfuture Gonzo Team sunglasses
$300