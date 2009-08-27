Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Best Bags for Fall
1. SnakeskinAn edgy neutral? Believe it. Dangerously stylish exotic skins blend with virtually any look. Jessica Alba (left) shouldered a buckle-bedecked Tod's tote while Rihanna (right) carried a Devi Kroell hobo.
2. RuffledAdd texture to an unfussy outfit with a ruched or tiered leather tote. Julia Roberts (left) gave her all-black suiting separates a feminine spin with a gathered calfskin design, while Katherine Heigl (right) chose a purse with soft vertical ruffles.
3. StuddedAdd instant edge to an autumnal outfit with a punked-out purse. Heidi Klum (left) rocked an oversize fringed tote, while Lauren Conrad (right) chose a pyramid-studded shoulder bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
4. SatchelsClassic equestrian-inspired bags transcend the stable when added to vintage-inspired print dresses. Both Claudia Schiffer (left) and Keira Knightley (right, carrying Prada) went the town-and-country route with their hardware-bedecked satchels.
5. Oversize ClutchesNo need to cut down on your evening must-haves when you're carrying a bag this large and in charge. Blake Lively (left) held on to a zipper-accented design, while Rachelle Lefevre (right) accented her red-carpet look with a suede envelope clutch.
6. SilverBrighten up your fall wardrobe with mirror-bright metallic purses. Camilla Belle (left) carried a high-shine pocket-front tote while Beyonce (right) flashed a Dolce & Gabbana carryall.
7. Chain StrapsClassic and tough, a heavy-link strap gives weight to day and evening looks. Diane Kruger (left) selected an artsy-craftsy embellished Chanel bag, while Kate Bosworth (right) carried a biker-inspired all-black design.
8. EthnicRich tapestry, embroidery and old-world detailing give a faraway feel to a standout shoulder bag. Whitney Port (left) carried an ornate carpet bag from Gucci, while Rachel Bilson (right) upgraded her jeans and T-shirt with Jimmy Choo's patchwork of exotic skins.
9. LeopardTake a walk on the wild side this fall with hot spots. Halle Berry (left) held on to a metallic clutch from Louis Vuitton, while Jennifer Lopez (right) got fierce with a Jimmy Choo hobo.
