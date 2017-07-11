Amazon's Prime Day Sale Has the Prettiest Jewelry That Only Looks Expensive

It's time stock up on some sparkly jewelry because Amazon is finally hosting its epic Prime Day sale. Some people will flock to all of the gadgets and electronics, but we've been hypnotized by the blinding bling bling.

Believe it or not, Amazon carries some of the most beautiful earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. And you don't have to blow your savings to get your hands on the pretty pieces. We've found several designs that will make you look like a shinning star during your next night out on the town. All of our favorite jewels are currently less than $50, so all of your friends will definitely be jealous that you found such an amazing deal.

Don't take our word for it. Scroll down to see the jaw-dropping jewelry deals from Amazon Prime Day.