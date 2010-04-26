Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Best Accessories Under $50
1. Cocobelle Cuffs
2. Nine West NecklaceCrystal and gold necklace, $48; ninewest.com.
3. Kate Spade BanglesEnamel bracelets, $48 each; nordstrom.com.
4. Topshop RingMetal and plastic ring, $25; topshop.com.
5. RACHEL Rachel Roy EarringsBeaded drop earrings, $46; rachelroy.com.
6. Aldo CuffsPolished metal bracelets, $13 each; aldoshoes.com.
7. Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings
Wood and gold earrings, $45; cusp.com.
8. Cynthia Vincent for Target WedgesFaux leather gladiators, $30; target.com.
9. Steve Madden Boat ShoesCanvas sneakers, $50; nordstrom.com.
10. Wet Seal GladiatorsFaux leather sandals, $20; wetseal.com.
11. Michael Antonio HeelsFaux leather platform sandals, $48; piperlime.com.
12. Keds EspadrillesLinen sneakers, $35; lordandtaylor.com.
13. Sam Edelman SandalsEmbossed leather flats, $50; zappos.com.
14. SR Squared by Sondra Roberts ClutchStraw and patent leather bag, $39; sondraroberts.com.
15. Style&co. TotePVC bag, $48; macys.com.
16. Avon SatchelPatent leather hobo, $35; avon.com.
17. Spiegel Beach BagStraw and patent leather tote, $39; spiegel.com.
18. J. Crew FedoraStraw and grosgrain ribbon hat, $34; at J. Crew.
19. Ann Taylor Loft HeadbandBeaded grosgrain ribbon headband, $18.50; at Ann Taylor Loft stores.
20. Cheap Monday FramesPlastic sunglasses, $35; tobi.com.
21. J. Crew BeltLeather belt, $30; jcrew.com.
22. Ann Taylor Loft ScarfPrinted scarf, $35; anntaylorloft.com.
23. XOXO AviatorsMetal sunglasses, $28; endless.com.
