7 Fun Clutches to Take You from the Beach to the Bar

When planning for a summer vacation, the pieces you pack often need to be able to do double duty. When you’re limited to one suitcase or a small carryon, it’s important to pack pieces you can get the most mileage out of. Case in point: the beach to bar clutch. These festive woven pouches are the perfect thing to throw into your beach tote for a long day in the sun. And once dusk hits, just carry your cards, cash, and keys in it for evening cocktails. From ones adorned with fun pom poms and others bedecked with stripes, below are seven clutches to take you from the beach to the bar.
1. H&M
This simple straw clutch looks great when paired with a colorful tropical print dress.
$10; hm.com
2. Mango
This embroidered printed pouch is fun and flirty.
$30; mango.com
3. Wax and Cruz
This handwoven bag gives us some serious island vibes.
$110; waxandcruz.com
4. Viva Terra
Give any look a festive touch with this pom-pom striped clutch.
$59 (originally $199); vivaterra.com
5. Madewell
Fringe is still in; sport the trend with this colorful clutch.
$78; madewell.com
6. Moyna
Let this colorful clutch be your focal point by pairing it with a delicate white dress.
$90 (originally $128); asos.com
7. Star Mela
Wear this colorful striped clutch with equally bright accessories.
$85; shopbop.com