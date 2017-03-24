15 Adult Easter Baskets That Double as Bags

Do you remember when you were a kid and the most exciting bag you used all year was a tie between a bright orange plastic Trick or Treat pumpkin and white painted wicker Easter basket? Ah, how the times have changed.
Now, Halloween means elaborate makeup and extravagant vintage dresses (what? you weren't a flapper?) and Easter means shopping for the perfect pastel dress that doesn't make you look like a toddler, but still achieved that cute and age appropriate vibe. And then there are the accessories. We all love a thematic prop for holiday dressing and Easter is no different.
Find your own grown-up easter basket with one of these wicker basket options, below.
2. Benchley Rattan and Leather Shoulder Bag
The pop of color.
Mark Cross available at Matches Fashion | $1,786
5. Mini St. Tropez Monogram
The one-of-a-kind.
Available at Kayu Design | $84
7. Ava Bamboo Handle Wicker Satchel
The picnic bag.
Available at J. McLaughlin | $198
9. Straw Basket
Snow white.
Available at Sensi Studio | $267
11. Olli Ella Pom Pom Basket
Fun and fluffy.
Available at Bloomingdales | $55
13. Lily Gingham Draw String Bag
Gingham style.
Available at Edie Parker | $995
15. Muun Hamptons Straw Tote
Knotted up.
Available at Moda Operandi | $205