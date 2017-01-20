Where to Buy the Exact Party Clutches the Stars Are Carrying

In the red carpet fashion game, clutches are under appreciated players. Just think of the last live coverage you watched: When did the stars, if ever, first mention the delicate minaudiere in their hands? Our guess is somewhere after a gushy dress shout out, shoe close up, and conversation about the million dollar jewelry they have on loan...but before looking inside the purse to remember its brand.
Upon closer inspection, however, these baby bags are rarely forgettable. Since the start of 2017 alone, we’ve already spotted plenty worth considering for your next big event, be it a black tie wedding or a fun night on the town. Keep scrolling for our top 10 favorites to date and, of course, exactly where to buy each.
VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion
-
1. Diane Kruger
Paired with shimmering jewel-tone sequins, Diane Kruger’s sleek Charlotte Olympia bag looks out of this world. (Sorry, we had to!)
Charlotte Olympia available at bloomingdales.com | $957
-
2. Janelle Monae
The perfect match to Janelle Monae’s graphic polka dot skirt: the tiny round diamonds on her Jimmy Choo clutch.
Jimmy Choo available at mytheresa.com | $1,025
-
3. Julianne Hough
Subtle but striking, the white marbled finish on this Edie Parker design elevates Julianne Hough’s entire outfit.
Edie Parker available at shopbop.com | $895
-
4. Victoria Justice
To complement the exposed silver hardware on her sultry lace-up dress, Victoria Justice carries a metallic Vince Camuto style.
Vince Camuto available at zappos.com | $158
-
5. Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote’s matching pink sequin dress and shiny Edie Parker hard case is a fashion risk gone right.
Edie Parker available at edieparker.com | $906
-
6. Riley Keough
In neutral tones, a decorative motif—think the florals on Riley Keough’s Chanel minaudiere—is understated enough to pair with equally intricate pieces.
Chanel available at chanel.com for boutique locations | $10,500
-
7. Anna Kendrick
A fresh way to keep the velvet trend alive: with a plush Tyler Ellis envelope à la Anna Kendrick.
Tyler Ellis available at tylerellis.com | $1,395
-
8. Caitriona Balfe
Just a hint of embellishment, such as the bejeweled clasp on Caitrona Balfe’s mini Jimmy Choo carryall, makes simple black seem more special.
Jimmy Choo available at jimmychoo.com | $3,095
-
9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
If you rather not, well, clutch your clutch, consider the crystal covered strap on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ ladylike Roger Vivier bag.
Roger Vivier available at mytheresa.com | $2,250
-
10. Ashley Hinshaw
Proving gold can stand in as a neutral, Ashley Hinshaw pairs her gilded Vince Camuto purse with a deep purple mini dress.
Vince Camuto available at vincecamuto.com | $60