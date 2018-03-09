15 Years Later, and Celebs Are Still Carrying These Handbags

Every decade is filled with so many iconic fashion moments. Some we're still regretting (RIP, visible thongs), and others we just can't let go of—like all of the iconic handbags. Don't get me wrong, a few purse trends might have died down over the years. But there are quite a few retro bags that your favorite style stars are still obsessing over in 2018. You might as well make the investment, too, and see which bags have managed to bounce back below.
1. Bella Hadid
Christian Dior's Maria Grazia resurrected the iconic saddle bag for the Fall 2018 collection, but celebs—like Bella Hadid and Beyoncé—were already feeling the oblong-shaped bag before the runway show started.
$498
2. Gucci Logos
You could literally wear a Gucci trash bag right now and be considered cool. (I mean, Kim Kardashian has Gucci trash cans.) And Rihanna recently wore a new bag from the Pre-Fall 2018 collection, but it has all of the throwback vibes—like the loud logo and iconic stripes—that we were wearing in the early 2000s.
$490
3. Balenciaga City Bag
Back when Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were inseparable, the Balenciaga City Bag was swinging on the wrist of every A-lister in Hollywood. And it's back and better than ever with cool-girl approved graffiti worn by model Lily Aldridge.
$2,350
4. Fendi Double-F
That double-F logo is cooler than ever in 2018. I'm sure you've spotted celebs wearing everything, from jackets to dresses decked out in the loud logo. But the smartest investment is a leather item, similar to Kendall Jenner's micro-mini bag.
$250
5. Louis Vuitton Papillon Bag
How could we ever forget about this round classic? That LV-print is iconic and the retro styles are back and popping up on stars like Chloë Sevigny,
$1,100
6. Prada's Nylon Bags
Prada's nylon bags go waaaay back. And with the return of the fanny pack, we've spotted the throwback look popping up on celebs lately.
$590